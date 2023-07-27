AGL Côte d’Ivoire réaffirme son soutien aux jeunes en matière d’employabilité lors du “Forum des Stages 2023”.

Africa Global Logistics (AGL), the leading multimodal logistics operator (port, logistics, maritime, and rail) in Africa, reaffirmed its commitment to the youth during the 10th edition of the “Internship Forum” held on July 21, 2023, in Abidjan. As the primary employer in the logistics sector in Côte d’Ivoire, AGL actively participated in this platform that brought together 3,000 students and both public and private companies, aiming to enhance the employability of young individuals by providing them with internship and job opportunities.

During the event, AGL Côte d’Ivoire showcased its initiatives supporting the training and professional integration of young people. One of their notable initiatives is the Pan-African Port Training Center (CFPP), which educates professionals in the port sector and facilitates their entry into the workforce. Additionally, AGL runs the “Transit School” program, where young graduates are offered internships and training to prepare them for future employment.

The engagement with students involved interviews for potential job offers, workshops, and conferences. AGL Côte d’Ivoire also presented the various career paths within the company, the desired profiles for those roles, and the steps to follow for employment within AGL and its subsidiaries in Côte d’Ivoire.

Rosine Anéké, the Director of Human Resources at AGL Côte d’Ivoire, stated, “The Internship Forum allows us to connect with students and inform them about our human resource needs and the employment opportunities within our companies. We remain committed to the youth, as their employability is at the core of our strategy.”

AGL Côte d’Ivoire continues to support education, training, and youth employability through partnerships with educational institutions. The company promotes academic excellence, provides scholarships to deserving students, and offers advanced training internships. Furthermore, AGL Côte d’Ivoire, present in the fields of transportation, logistics, and port handling, currently employs over 1,500 Ivorian collaborators across its agencies in Abidjan, San Pedro, Bouaké, Ferkessédougou, and Ouangolodougou.

As a subsidiary of the AGL group, the company actively contributes to the development of Côte d’Ivoire and invests in enhancing the skills of its employees. AGL achieves this through the Pan-African Port Training Center (CFPP) and establishes partnerships with higher education institutions, such as the Felix Houphouët-Boigny National Polytechnic Institute (INP-HB). AGL Côte d’Ivoire also undertakes initiatives in collaboration with associations to support education, social reintegration of young people, and raise awareness about environmental preservation.