Benin: an elephant in banikoara killed a mother of 4 children

A pachyderm killed a housewife and injured a young herdsman in Banikoara commune, Alibori department The tragedy occurred when the victim, mother of 04 children, had gone to look for wood in the bush.

A housewife, mother of 04 children, finished her earthly journey under the paws of an elephant in Banikoara According to information reported by Radio Shivers, the victim was trampled by the animal while searching for wood She’s not the only person attacked by the pachyderm.

A young herdsman also paid the price for the elephant’s wrath A little luckier than the lady, he came out alive with wounds to his chest and left rib. Also in the Alibori department; but this time in Kandi, a security guard was found dead on Wednesday.

Un pachyderme a tué une ménagère et blessé un jeune bouvier dans la commune de Banikoara, département de l’Alibori. Le drame est survenu alors que la victime, mère de 04 enfants, était allée chercher du bois dans la brousse.

Une ménagère, mère de 04 enfants, a fini son parcours terrestre sous les pattes d’un éléphant à Banikoara. Selon l’information rapportée par Frissons radio, la victime a été piétinée par l’animal, alors qu’elle cherchait du bois. Elle n’est pas la seule personne attaquée par le pachyderme.

Un jeune bouvier a aussi fait les frais de la colère de l’éléphant. Un peu plus chanceux que la dame, il s’en est sorti vivant avec des blessures à la poitrine et au niveau de la côte gauche. Toujours dans le département de l’Alibori; mais cette fois-ci à Kandi, un agent de sécurité a été retrouvé mort ce mercredi.

