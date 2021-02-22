02222021Headline:

Who is she, Michelle Mosalakae ?

Posted about 3 hours ago | 0 comment

Michelle Mosalakae is a popular South African actress born in 1994 in Mabopane, north of Pretoria.

She is well known as Zakhithi on Mzansi Magic’s Isibaya.

Michelle Mosalakae obtained a degree in English from Rhodes University and also honours in acting, directing and applied drama.

Michelle has passion for acting at a very young age where she did a lot of stage plays at St Mary’s DSG.

MICHELLE MOSALAKAE – A POWERFUL TALENT - Jet Club

She also has a skin condition known as “Albinism” which sees as a strength and not a limitation.

Michelle Mosalakae (@MosalakaeM) | Twitter

Michelle who was raised by her mother, Sarah, had revealed that she was thought as a child to embrace her difference.

Michelle Mosalakae talent and beautiful milky skin didn’t go unnoticed as she became brand ambassador fro the international cosmetic brand Revlon.

360dopes

Comments

comments

Perle Lola

What Next?

Recent Articles